Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lessened by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,611 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,345. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

