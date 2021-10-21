Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

