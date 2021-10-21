Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.87

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.87 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 404267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

