Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock traded up C$0.92 on Thursday, hitting C$44.46. 148,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,731. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.