Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,382.11

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,382.11 ($18.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,439.50 ($18.81), with a volume of 2,189,282 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £20.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,292.62.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

