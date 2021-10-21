ScPrime (SCP) Tops One Day Volume of $30,559.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $30,559.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,256,080 coins and its circulating supply is 38,572,469 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

