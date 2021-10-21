Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $202,376.28 and $115.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00027061 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 199.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000733 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,230,287 coins and its circulating supply is 18,430,287 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

