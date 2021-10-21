Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 187,152 shares.The stock last traded at $25.63 and had previously closed at $25.64.

SCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

