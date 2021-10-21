Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57.
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.