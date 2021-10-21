Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.