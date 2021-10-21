Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Livent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

