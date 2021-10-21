Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KBH opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.