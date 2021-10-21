Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

GOL stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 209,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

