Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

