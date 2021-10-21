SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.15

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 18277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.
The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.