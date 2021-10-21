SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.15

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 18277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.