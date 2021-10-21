Secret 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.01 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00008497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $800.23 million and $19.01 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00314267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

