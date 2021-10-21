Secure Income REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SIR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 404.50 ($5.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,596,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.64. Secure Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 427 ($5.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.
Secure Income REIT Company Profile
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.