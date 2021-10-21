Secure Income REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SIR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 404.50 ($5.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,596,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.64. Secure Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 427 ($5.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.