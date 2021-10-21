Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.98 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $76.81 million and $10.98 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,759,669 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

