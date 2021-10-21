SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$17.17 during trading hours on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

