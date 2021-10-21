SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.78

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 1758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.