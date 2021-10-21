Seigniorage Shares Price Down 12.2% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $607,444.34 and $12,918.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00068672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00103160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.34 or 1.00427322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.49 or 0.06516401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022740 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

