Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Down 2.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. 38,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

