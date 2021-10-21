Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 38,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

