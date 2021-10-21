Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Sekisui Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35.

Get Sekisui Chemical alerts:

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.