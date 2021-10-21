Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Sekisui Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35.
Sekisui Chemical Company Profile
