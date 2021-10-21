Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 6.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 15,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $675.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

