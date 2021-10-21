Selfkey Price Hits $0.0132 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 46% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $65.11 million and $89.69 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

