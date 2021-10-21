Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $936.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post sales of $936.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.06 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

