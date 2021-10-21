Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

