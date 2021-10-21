Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 5.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 275,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 250,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.19.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

