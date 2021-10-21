Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $91.56 million and $8.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005590 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

