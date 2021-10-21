Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $380.39

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$380.39 and traded as high as C$390.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$390.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$380.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$367.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$60.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.58 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

