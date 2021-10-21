Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.94

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.94 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 71.30 ($0.93). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 45,555 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.94. The firm has a market cap of £53.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

