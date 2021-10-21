Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Seres Therapeutics worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

