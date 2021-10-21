Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.54

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.54 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 421,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.54. The firm has a market cap of £615.65 million and a P/E ratio of -191.25.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

