Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
SEOVF stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Sernova Company Profile
