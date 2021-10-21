Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

SEOVF stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

