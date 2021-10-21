ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

