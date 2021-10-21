Sether Tops One Day Volume of $2,067.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Sether has a market capitalization of $639,069.74 and $2,067.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sether has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

