Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $10,913.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

