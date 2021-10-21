Share Buyback Plan Declared by SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

