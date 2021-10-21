SharedStake (SGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,223.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $40,886.81 and $7,223.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

