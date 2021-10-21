Sharpay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,134.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sharpay has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Sharpay has a market cap of $791,994.34 and $2,134.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sharpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

