Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.40. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 245,224 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

The company has a market cap of C$393.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

