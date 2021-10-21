Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

