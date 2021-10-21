Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,015 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $510.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

