Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 595 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $327.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

