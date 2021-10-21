Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,326. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

