Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,634 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 12.4% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $170,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

