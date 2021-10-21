Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 608 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.94. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

