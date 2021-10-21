Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,677.2% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 444,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 419,299 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 473,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,112,027. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

