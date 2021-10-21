Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. 4,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.