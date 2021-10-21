Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.05. 7,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

